Roberto E. Bryan Jr. named new chief to lead the Fayetteville Police Department: 'Deeply honored'

FAYETTEVILLE. N.C. (WTVD) -- Who will lead the department that protects and serves the city of Fayetteville?

Friday, the city held a news conference and announced Roberto E. Bryan Jr. as the next chief for the Fayetteville Police Department. Bryan is a 30-year law-enforcement veteran and current Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief of Police at Fayetteville State University, the city says.

He will officially take command on Monday, July 7.

The announcement comes two months after Chief Kem Braden retired on March 31. Braden, a Fayetteville native, announced his retirement plans in December. Braden served as chief for a little more than two years but had been with the department for nearly 30 years.

"Chief Select Bryan has deep roots in Fayetteville and a proven record of building community trust while driving crime-reduction strategies," City Manager Douglas J.Hewett said. "His combination of federal, municipal and campus-policing experience makes him uniquely qualified to guide the department's next chapter."

According to a release from Fayetteville, Bryan has led the Fayetteville State University Police & Public Safety since 2022. Before that, he was a major over the Fayetteville Police Department's Specialized Services Bureau from 2019 to 2022. He also had a 22-year career with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, where he held multiple command assignments.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed as the Chief of Police for the City of Fayetteville. With over 30 years of service across city, state, and federal law enforcement, this moment represents both a professional milestone and a personal homecoming," said Bryan. "City policing has always been the foundation of my career, a place where meaningful connections are made and real impact begins."

Roberto E. Bryan Jr. name Fayetteville new police chief (Photo: Friday, May 30, 2025)

Bryan holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Fayetteville State University and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from East Carolina University. He is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police and an Army veteran.

Bryan says he plans to meet with stakeholders in each patrol district during a series of community conversations and outreach events scheduled ahead of his swearing-in.

"As I conclude my law enforcement journey where it all started, I am committed to leading with integrity, fostering trust, and working collaboratively to enhance public safety and improve the quality of life for all who call Fayetteville home," added Bryan.

As Chief Bryan will have to tackle some of the same issues of youth and gun violence that have plagued the city for years.

Just this week, the Fayetteville City Council voted to implement a yearlong curfew for those 16 and younger.

