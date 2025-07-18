New Fayetteville Police Chief Roberto E. Bryan Jr. sworn in

FAYETTEVILLE. N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville's new police chief, Roberto E. Bryan Jr., was officially sworn in during a formal ceremony Friday afternoon.

Bryan previously served as associate vice chancellor and chief of police at Fayetteville State University.

"Thank you for being here to witness this milestone of being sworn in as the 26th chief of police for the City of Fayetteville," Bryan told the crowd at the ceremony, which was held in the Seabrook Auditorium at FSU. "Your unwavering support through every triumph and every trial has been my foundation."

Bryan is a 30-year law-enforcement veteran and officially took command on July 7.

Bryan succeeds former Chief Kem Braden, who retired on March 31. Braden served as chief for a little more than two years, succeeding Gina Hawkins, but had been with the department for nearly 30 years.

The new chief previously said his top priorities would be addressing violent crime and staffing challenges.

