Fayetteville police investigating armed robbery on Raeford Road

Saturday, January 25, 2025 1:57AM
Fayetteville police are investigating after a person was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a person was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night.

Police responded to calls about an armed robbery at the intersection of Raeford Road and Montclair Road at the entrance of the Montclair subdivision.

When officers arrived they found a person on the sidewalk.

Authorities said they found two gun shell casings in front of Affinity Therapy Services PLLC.

No injuries have been reported.

No more details have been released.

