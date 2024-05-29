Man charged with murder in September shooting of woman in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a man is under arrest in connection with a woman's death in September.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested Daniel Lee Mclaughlin, 70, of Hope Mills. He was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 49-year-old Annie Andaluz on Sept. 22.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of Cumberland Gap Drive in Fayetteville. Investigators said Andaluz had been shot.

Daniel Lee Mclaughlin Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Mclaughlin was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and was being held without bond. His first appearance was set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sgt. R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

