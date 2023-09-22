Homicide investigation underway after woman found shot dead in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday.

Deputies responded just before 11:15 a.m. after a 911 dispatcher received a call about a body at the 2300 block of Cumberland Gap Drive in Fayetteville.

They found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

No other details were immediately released.

ALSO SEE: 3 men charged with murder in Fayetteville shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood