Fayetteville State University announces record enrollment, $750k donation to free summer program

FAYETTTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just in time for Juneteenth, Fayetteville State University is announcing a milestone for its free summer school and a major donation from an anonymous source.

Officials said the developments are helping thousands of their students get ahead in class and the workforce.

At Wednesday's rally, Chancellor Darrell Allison announced that the university hit a new record--with 66 percent of its student population in its summer school program this year. The program is designed to help students minimize student debt and graduate early. He also said the university received $750,000 from an anonymous donor.

"We're now a three-semester institution. Fall, spring, and summer," Allison said.

FSU said it now has 4,463 students in its 30/60/90 Summer School, up from the 4,100 students enrolled last year.

"I got a boost in my career and everything. I got used to on-campus life," said one student.

Rising sophomore Deborah Cathcart said the program helped her become an engaged student. She also said donations like this are important for supporting students who may be struggling financially.

"The financial aid, they help me. It helps me so much...this school, they introduce such an easy and just a practical way of having free credits," she said.

"Over 70 percent of our students need some level of financial aid and assistance," Allison told ABC11. "And for 60 percent of our students, they're first generation. So those are challenges. But they can be overcome. And that's why I think this is critically important..."

Rising Senior Nicholas Robinson-Carter had advice for anyone considering the program.

"Take this opportunity...don't don't let it be taken for granted."