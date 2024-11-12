Fayetteville Technical Community College receives $1.5M grant for health programs

It happened shortly after midnight on Lednum Street and Leon Street. This is near Brogden Middle School.

Top News It happened shortly after midnight on Lednum Street and Leon Street. This is near Brogden Middle School.

Top News It happened shortly after midnight on Lednum Street and Leon Street. This is near Brogden Middle School.

Top News It happened shortly after midnight on Lednum Street and Leon Street. This is near Brogden Middle School.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Technical Community College announced Tuesday the school was awarded $1.5 million in grant funding to put toward its health programs over the next two years.

This is made possible by NC Community College System's $55 million initiative aimed at strengthening the state's health workforce pipeline. All 58 members of the state system were awarded funding.

According to a news release, the grant will go toward expanding nursing and respiratory therapy at FTCC, plus helping to launch a new Cardiovascular Technician program starting in Fall 2025.

FTCC's Cardiovascular Technician and Respiratory Therapy programs, which are part of the College's Allied Health offerings, will receive $500,000 and $400,000, respectively.

Michelle Walden, Dean of Allied Health, said that the funds will enhance the two programs.

"These grant funds will allow us to expand resources, enhance hands-on learning opportunities, and support our students with advanced training that prepares them for the healthcare workforce," she said. "This investment not only strengthens our programs but also empowers our students to build rewarding careers in these essential healthcare fields."

The Associate Nursing Degree will receive $600,000 to help nearly double their enrollment capacity and fund new faculty positions among other things.

All three areas have been identified as having a significant need for workforce development in the healthcare industry, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

SEE ALSO | Students at Fayetteville Tech find themselves on the front lines of 21st century warfare