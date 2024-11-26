Bitter cold moves in for the long stretch across central North Carolina: First Alert Forecast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A dry, chilly weather pattern will be the rule through the Carolinas over the next 6-10 days.

There will be a frost and hard freeze across the area and Saturday night may be even colder. Temps will be solidly below the historical normal high of 59 and the normal historical low of 37.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday and temperatures will only hit the mid-40s.

Sunday afternoon will be a little milder, just ahead of an approaching cold front.

SEE ALSO | White flag shelters, warming centers open in Triangle

Looking Ahead

Highs won't make it out of the 40s on Monday and Tuesday, perhaps even Wednesday as well.

Temperatures may briefly reach the upper 50s (near normal) Thursday afternoon but will trend colder again Friday as a chilly northwest flow returns.

SEE ALSO | NCDOT prepares for winter weather conditions in the coming months