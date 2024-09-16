Heavy rain, gusty winds to move across NC this week; flooding, power outages possible | Live Radar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Prepare for heavy rainfall in central North Carolina early this week.

The ABC11 viewing area will experience heavy rain and gusty winds on Monday and Tuesday. This could lead to localized flooding and power outages.

Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches in our viewing area are possible with some areas experiencing more. A Flood Watch was issued Monday morning for multiple NC counties, including Wake, Orange and Durham counties.

Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph; a Wind Advisory was issued for parts of central NC.

There is also an isolated tornado risk south and east of the Triangle.

Heavy rain hits NC as offshore low inches closer to land

Multiple flood watches are in effect along the coast. Here's how to prepare.

Potential tropical cyclone

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for coastal areas of the Carolinas.

ABC11 meteorologists are watching a coastal low near South Carolina that is now Potential Tropical Cyclone 8.

It hasn't become organized enough to be classified as a tropical or subtropical storm. There is a 40% chance of forming.

The low is expected to reach the coast of South Carolina Monday afternoon, then move inland across the Carolinas Monday night through early Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Rain has already drenched eastern parts of the Carolinas Monday morning, triggering flash flood warnings. Strong winds lapped against the coast, churning up rough seas.

These conditions will deteriorate quickly as it moves inland over SC.

Weather Safety Tips

With the heavy rain ahead, local leaders are keeping an eye on the rising water levels at local lakes and rivers.

The City of Raleigh said they are monitoring the storm and lowering the water levels of Crabtree Creek six to eight hours before. This will give the water time to safely flow out of the lake.

Duke Energy is also anticipating high winds throughout the week. They are relying on improvements they made to their grid to protect people's power; if winds reach above 29 mph, they can't raise their buckets to work on power lines.

Here are some useful resources:

You can use the Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network to track water levels near you and which areas may be impacted by flooding

You can report a power outage at 57801, use the Duke Energy app or their website.

Looking Ahead

Our viewing area will experience brief drying on Wednesday.

Unsettled conditions are possible late in the week and into the weekend.

High temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s, with lows in the 60s.