Food Lion donates more than 3,500lbs of food during volunteer event

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of pounds of food were donated during volunteer events on Thursday at Shaw University and NC Central University.

Volunteers with Food Lion were on both campuses to deliver 3,900 pounds of breakfast items, canned vegetables and fruits, beef stew, and more.

Food Lion also donated $5,000 in gift cards.

"It's an important time of year. We recently refreshed our stores," Director of Operations at Food Lion, Delony Spraggins said. "And as we refreshed, it allowed us to refresh an opportunity as well, and we know that there is opportunity everywhere where folks are making choices between dinner and rent and gas and groceries and so we don't wanna limit any population so, therefore, we reached out to our local college campuses to see what could we do to help there specifically"

Food Lion Feeds will be at Shaw University on Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

