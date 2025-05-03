Fort Bragg partners with conservation group to protect training areas

Fort Bragg is getting help in maintaining its training areas through a partnership with the conservation group Three Rivers Land Trust.

Fort Bragg is getting help in maintaining its training areas through a partnership with the conservation group Three Rivers Land Trust.

Fort Bragg is getting help in maintaining its training areas through a partnership with the conservation group Three Rivers Land Trust.

Fort Bragg is getting help in maintaining its training areas through a partnership with the conservation group Three Rivers Land Trust.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg is getting help maintaining some of its training areas.

Conservation group Three Rivers Land Trust is partnering with the installation to protect 25 acres on the perimeter of Fort Bragg in southern Moore County.

The land will create a buffer between development projects and vital areas used for training soldiers. Civilians will also see an impact.

"It's reciprocal to the nearby civilian population. You don't want to be near the impact area when live fire exercises are going on there," Travis Morehead, the executive director of Three Rivers Land Trust, said. "There's already noise that's happening there, and so this just helps neighborhoods not developed near Fort Bragg, where they're impacted by either direct flights of aircrafts, the drops of paratroopers, or the impact of howitzers or equipment on the drop zones."

The group also said so far, they have been able to conserve around 4,000 acres around the installation.

SEE ALSO | Hearing loud explosions near Fort Bragg? Here's why.