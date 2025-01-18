Friday night goes on as normal at North Hills after shooting: 'Never know what's going to happen'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It looked like your average Friday night in North Hills with busy restaurants and full parking lots, but what was different was the heavy police presence and the eerie feeling that came with it.

"I kind of feel scared because you never know what's going to happen next, for the most part I feel safe, but you just never know anymore," said Tyler Gibbs.

Gibbs was on a date Friday night with her boyfriend walking through North Hills. She pointed out the shattered glass with a bullet hole through the window of Coquette Raleigh.

According to Raleigh Police, a triple shooting occurred inside the restaurant leaving one man dead and two others injured.

Some people that spoke with ABC11 said while the mood was uneasy, it didn't stop them from coming out to North Hills. In fact, they felt safe.

"There's definitely a lot more police activity here than normal. I know there used to be minimal, but now I'm looking up and there's a police car sitting in the corner and one driving by. It's just police, police, police," said Gibbs.

The investigation with RPD is ongoing as investigators work to learn more on the motive behind the shooting.

Meantime, people in North Hills are hopeful the police presence remains for a few days.