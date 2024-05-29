Community honors high school students dedicating themselves to public service

Students from both Fuquay-Varina High School and Willow Spring High School were honored during the event held at the Fuquay-Varina Police Department.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fuquay-Varina community came together on Wednesday to celebrate high students who are dedicating themselves to military and public service.

The students each chose a career path in law enforcement, fire service, emergency medical service, and the armed forces.

The town's Mayor Blake Massengill and Police Chief Brandon Medina were also in attendance at the event organized by the Southern Wake Business Alliance, which is a collaboration of local businesses.

