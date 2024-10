FBI carries out court-authorized raid at home in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- FBI agents Tuesday carried out a court-authorized raid at a home in Garner.

Chopper 11 was over the home at the center of the investigation.

According to a spokesperson with the FBI, they conducted a court-ordered search warrant at 429 Hay River Street. They gathered evidence which included a vehicle.

The spokesperson was not able to characterize what the investigation is about.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.