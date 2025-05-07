Docs reveal possible motive behind Garner kidnapping of woman, baby; Suspects now in federal court

Only the ABC11 I-Team was present in federal court in Raleigh as the three suspects made their first appearance in front of Judge James Gates.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New court documents obtained by the ABC11 I-Team are shedding new light on the terrifying moments when a mother and her 13-month-old baby were kidnapped out of their Garner home at gunpoint last week.

The I-Team has learned that the three suspects in that case -- Paola Duran-Duran, 25, Miguel Angel Duran-Duran, 23, and Eleodoro Estrada-Hernandez, 37 -- now face charges in federal court tied to the alleged kidnapping. Only the ABC11 I-Team was present in federal court in Raleigh on Wednesday morning as the three suspects made their first appearance in front of Judge James Gates.

The criminal complaint filed in federal court states the incident began when an "unknown female and two additional male suspects forced their way into the home." It goes on to say that "one male suspect was armed with a black in color semi-automatic handgun". and that "the male suspects were wearing ski masks."

According to a statement from the victim held at gunpoint, "he noted that the suspects knew his name and the nickname of a family member" -- leading him to believe the alleged crime was not random -- before the suspects demanded $1 million.

The documents -- which state that the three suspects met each other while working together at a previous job -- also shed new light on a possible motive in the case. A statement from Miguel Duran-Duran to authorities says he and his sister Paola "both agreed to help Leo" -- the third suspect -- "with a job for $100,000." While Duran-Duran provided more details about the purpose of that "job," the FBI tells the I-Team on Wednesday afternoon that it hasn't been able to prove his allegations and is actively investigating a motive.

Complaints show that the two men overpowered the husband and taped his hands behind his back and covered his eyes and mouth before demanding money. The mother and child were then taken out of the back door and put into a car. The Durans left in that car and Hernandez left the house a short time later.

All three suspects appeared in court for the first time with both handcuffs and chains tied around their waists and feet. The US Attorney's Office said they face a maximum of life in prison if convicted at a potential trial on charges of kidnapping and aiding and abetting.

"These significant federal charges result from the prompt response of law enforcement and demonstrate the close partnership between all of the agencies involved," Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said. "Investigating and prosecuting violent crimes like those alleged in the complaints will remain a top priority for our office."

A lawyer with the US Attorney also said all three are Mexican nationals believed to be in the United States without proper documentation, and are being held on a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer. ABC11 reached out to ICE to learn more about the immigration status and potential deportation of the three suspects, but has not heard back.

The trio has federal detention hearings scheduled for May 12.