Garner Police seek info after early morning bank robbery

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was an eventful Monday morning at Fifth Third Bank in Garner after a reported bank robbery that prompted nearby Swift Creek Elementary School to briefly go on lockdown.

Garner Police said the suspect went up to a bank teller and passed a note that read, "This is a robbery."

It happened about 10 a.m. at the bank's branch on US Highway 70. The robber left with an unknown amount of cash.

There was no weapon involved, and no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made. Police were working with bank officials to get surveillance photos and to see whether neighboring businesses had surveillance images or video of the suspect leaving the area and perhaps what car he may have driven away in.

