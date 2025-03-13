Garner Police warn of car break-ins following early morning car chase, crash

ABC11 learned the vehicle the teens were in was reported stolen.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old and a minor are facing charges following a break-in and police chase early Thursday morning

Garner Police say it started at the Blue Bird apartments in Garner.

It was around 2:45 Thursday morning when someone called the police to say they saw several people pulling on car door handles in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they approached a Dodge Charger leaving the apartments, and when they attempted to do a traffic stop, the car took off.

A chase ensued and eventually the car went off road into a ditch.

Three people ran from the car at the scene of the crash.

18-year-old Justin Acosta-Castillo and a 16-year-old were taken into custody.

Police say they're still searching for another minor.

Capt. Michael Medlin said the car they were in was stolen from Raleigh and this is not the first time they've heard about break-ins and stolen cars.

He wants families to have an important talk with their children.

"Everyone knows this is wrong to steal a car. Is it wrong to break into cars, but make sure that you're talking to your children about picking the right friends, making sure that they're not running around with a crowd that's going to get them in trouble because we've had situations where, you know, stolen vehicles were recovered, and the people that were in the car, not everybody in the car knew that," he said.

He added that the best way to deter someone from breaking into your car is to make sure your car is locked, and also making sure there are no valuables in the car or in sight.

If you have any information on this or similar cases, please call Garner Police.