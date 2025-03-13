'Gabe Torres Act' honoring fallen RPD officer advances in legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bill honoring a fallen Raleigh police officer, making sure the families of those who put their lives on the line are taken care of, is moving through the state legislature.

On Wednesday morning, the House Pensions Committee approved the Gabe Torres Act to move ahead.

The Gabe Torres Act is named after the Raleigh police officer killed in the 2022 Hedingham mass shooting and would include survivor benefits for first responders if they're going to or from work. Many say it closes a loophole that was long overdue.

Torres was leaving home on his way to work when he was among the five people shot and killed in the Hedingham neighborhood. But because he wasn't on the clock yet, his widow, Jasmine, and daughter weren't automatically entitled to benefits. They finally got them after a long legal battle, but it's why lawmakers wanted to close that loophole.

"It was really important, to be able to honor him, honor his service, honor his life, and provide his family with not just the support that comes from the benefit, but just the honor that comes with that having fallen in the line of duty, the law is not equal," said State Rep. Sarah Crawford, the Wake County Democrat who sponsored the bill.

The new law would include first responders heading to work to be eligible. It means a lot to first responders. Oftentimes, they have to respond quickly to fires, storms, or service calls while not officially on the clock.

"There's always cover traveling to and from training, but it's always left a duty out. I think it's great. I think it's a great benefit. It gives firefighters some comfort," says Tim Bradley, director of the NC State Firefighters Association.

Comfort and peace of mind, knowing even if the worst happens, their families will be taken care of.

"We take an inherent risk, even on duty every day. But, you know, I had that, with commuting to and from work in that, that duty to act and that just the reason we're in the profession as it is, is to help people," said City of King Fire Chief Steven Roberson.

The bill now goes to the appropriations and rules committee for approval before going to the full House for a final vote.