Family of Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting will get additional benefits

Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed by an alleged 15-year-old gunman in the Hedingham neighborhood.

Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed by an alleged 15-year-old gunman in the Hedingham neighborhood.

Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed by an alleged 15-year-old gunman in the Hedingham neighborhood.

Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed by an alleged 15-year-old gunman in the Hedingham neighborhood.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a Raleigh police officer who was killed in a mass shooting will get additional benefits, according to Raleigh Police Protective Association.

Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed by an alleged 15-year-old gunman in the Hedingham neighborhood.

Initially, it was determined Torres' death was technically not a line of duty death because he was headed to work, which affected his family's ability to get certain benefits.

But a push last year to close this loophole got bipartisan support from lawmakers.

It's called the Officer Gabe Torres Act.

It expands the eligibility of public safety workers for death benefits when they're killed on their way to work.

The bill is still in committee.