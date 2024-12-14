Man charged with murder after shooting, killing another man in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was charged with murder in connection to a shooting Thursday night in Raleigh.

Just after 10 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department (RPD) responded to a walk-in shooting victim at Wake Med Hospital. The man had serious injuries from the gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Mangum Street.

Shortly after, Glenn Levon Strickland, 46, was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

The victim died Saturday because of injuries. Strickland has now been charged with murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

More information will be released at an appropriate time, RPD said.

