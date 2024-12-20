Goldsboro man accused of shooting into car containing woman, two young children

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Goldsboro man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance, police said Friday.

Officers responded just after midnight Tuesday to the 900 block of Slaughter Street after getting a ShotSpotter alert.

Investigators found that gunshots struck a vehicle occupied by a 29-year-old Roanoke Rapids woman and two children, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy.

Police identified Alan Miller Jr., 40, as the shooting suspect and arrested him Wednesday.

Miller was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, five counts of discharge weapon occupied moving vehicle, two counts of negligent child abuse - serious physical injury, assault on a female, and discharge firearm in city.

