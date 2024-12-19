Homes at Fort Liberty to get renovations after years of families complaints about living conditions

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some military families at Fort Liberty are expecting to see major renovations on their homes at the installation next year.

Corvias is a property management company and says Fort Liberty is one of six installations it's investing $560 million for home improvements.

Corvias and Fort Liberty say this massive project is about making service members and their families feel more comfortable in their homes and show appreciation for their service to the country.

Fort Liberty says the improvements will address years of complaints from military families.

Fort Liberty confirms it will receive $91 million in renovations through the Corvias project. Those renovations include interior and exterior repairs like plumbing, and roof replacements as well as HVAC and electrical upgrades.

In January 2024, Corvias reportedly began settling lawsuits from 2020 filed by military families including some from Fort Liberty over housing issues.

In August 2022, ABC11 reported on soldiers being moved out of unsafe barracks due to some of the same ongoing issues.

Corvias says the renovation plans were designed based on feedback from families.

The company will also be restoring some of the historic homes at Fort Liberty going as far back as the 1930s on the installation.

More than 1,000 is part of the renovation project. Fort Liberty says renovations on the homes will begin in 2025.

Some of the other military installations that will also be receiving upgrades include Fort Meade in Maryland and Fort Novosel in Alabama.

History of housing problems at Fort Liberty

RELATED | Fort Bragg gives first inside look at aging Smoke Bomb Hill barracks

For the first time, Fort Bragg opened the doors to its Smoke Bomb Hill barracks, which are being vacated because of substandard living conditions.

RELATED | 1,200 soldiers being relocated at Fort Bragg after barracks fail to meet HVAC standards

RELATED | HVAC problems force thousands of Fort Bragg soldiers to relocate

RELATED | Fort Bragg housing concerns include mold, structural decay

RELATED | Army Secretary tours Fort Bragg housing, promises solutions

RELATED | Tillis addresses housing concerns, more at Fort Bragg town hall

RELATED | Fort Bragg families complain of non-working AC units during summer heat

RELATED | Up to 100 homes without A/C in Fort Bragg community