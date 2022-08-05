HVAC problems force thousands of Fort Bragg soldiers to relocate

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Issues with barracks at Fort Bragg are causing thousands of soldiers to leave their homes.

Fort Bragg put out a statement saying the issues at the barracks are caused by problems with HVAC systems. The barracks are located in the Smoke Bomb Hill area of Fort Bragg; the buildings date to the 1970s.

The post said about 1,200 soldiers will have to be relocated.

Up to a dozen of the barracks failed recent inspections for safety and quality of life, and didn't meet current HVAC standards, according to Fort Bragg.

ABC 11 has made several reports about issues at Fort Bragg's barracks including mold. A veteran who didn't want to speak on camera told ABC11 that he once lived in those barracks in the 1970s and wasn't surprised by the development.

He went on to say that conditions are consistently a problem at Fort Bragg living facilities, citing issues such as mold as well.

Fort Bragg's statement on the situation reads in part:

"Army leaders have committed substantial resources to address the barracks issues to ensure our Soldiers are taken care of throughout the process. Our enduring obligation at Fort Bragg and as Army leaders is to take care of our people - our Soldiers and their families."

Fort Bragg has yet to respond to ABC11's questions for further comment.

