NC family racked by loss of 14-year-old during July 4th fishing trip: 'Everybody loved him'

This Fourth of July was supposed to be a fun fishing trip at North Topsail Beach for the Perez family, but it quickly turned into a recovery mission.

This Fourth of July was supposed to be a fun fishing trip at North Topsail Beach for the Perez family, but it quickly turned into a recovery mission.

This Fourth of July was supposed to be a fun fishing trip at North Topsail Beach for the Perez family, but it quickly turned into a recovery mission.

This Fourth of July was supposed to be a fun fishing trip at North Topsail Beach for the Perez family, but it quickly turned into a recovery mission.

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This Fourth of July was supposed to be a fun fishing trip at North Topsail Beach for the Perez family, but it quickly turned into a recovery mission.

They are now desperately looking to find their loved one.

"We shouldn't have ever come," said Yunior Perez. "We should have stayed home."

Perez, 26, is now forced to live with regret. The Goldsboro resident spoke with ABC11 by phone from the shores of New River Inlet. Search and rescue crews, including the Coast Guard, have spent more than 24 hours looking for the body of Perez's 14-year-old brother Mainor.

"It's really hard for my family. I don't know if we will be able to see him one more time," he said.

SEE ALSO | Searches underway for missing swimmers at NC beaches

According to Perez, this was a Fourth of July trip for him, his two brothers and brother-in-law. Around Thursday morning the family had just wrapped up fishing. As they were preparing to leave, Mainor and another brother wanted to enjoy the water a little longer.

"I heard them say 'Help, help, help.' I told my brother-in-law to help them out because he's the only one that can swim," he said. "He saved one of my brothers and the other one disappeared into the water."

Beachgoers at New River Inlet like Jesse Bean heard sirens as emergency crews responded to the scene.

"When you're in the mood of having a great time and then something tragic event like this happens, it's not good," said Bean. "Killed our vibe as well."

The recovery mission continues as search and rescue crews continue using boats, helicopters and drones to recover Mainor's body.

He was a rising junior at Southern Wayne High School who had big dreams of one day becoming an engineer. His brother described him as someone with a big personality.

"He was the funniest in the family," Perez said. "Everybody loved him."

This loss leaves a hole in the hearts of the Perez family. They are calling on the Topsail Beach community to help recover his brother's body.

"If they are going to the beach if they have a boat or something so they can give a hand," said Perez.