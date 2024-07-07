Shooting in Goldsboro leaves man injured, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in Goldsboro Saturday night has left one man injured.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Lionel Street.

According to Goldsboro Police Department, officers found one man in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds in the lower body. He was identified as Daktari Harris, 32 of Goldsboro.

He was taken to UNC Health Wayne and then transferred to ECU Health for further treatment.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,500 for felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Judy Lane at 919-734-8177.

