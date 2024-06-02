Family, friends remember Grayson Murray with honorary tee time in his hometown: 'Means everything'

Sunday, at the UNC Health Championship, presented by STITCH, had an honorary tee time in memory of Murray. The event was held at the Raleigh Country Club.

Sunday, at the UNC Health Championship, presented by STITCH, had an honorary tee time in memory of Murray. The event was held at the Raleigh Country Club.

Sunday, at the UNC Health Championship, presented by STITCH, had an honorary tee time in memory of Murray. The event was held at the Raleigh Country Club.

Sunday, at the UNC Health Championship, presented by STITCH, had an honorary tee time in memory of Murray. The event was held at the Raleigh Country Club.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two-time PGA Tour winner and Raleigh native Grayson Murray died Saturday, May 26 at age 30.

Murray's family has confirmed the golfer died by suicide.

Murray had been public about his mental health struggles and alcohol addiction.

As his family, friends and the golf world still mourn losing him, some took time to honor him a week after his passing.

Sunday, the UNC Health Championship had an honorary tee time in memory of Murray. The event was held at the Raleigh Country Club.

"It means everything. You know, he is going to be a legend. Legendary status here in Raleigh is and to have this, you know, this time here today at Raleigh Country Club is important for that. It's important for the family and all of us have been around Grayson for so long," Murray's friend Jeff Maynus said.

Attendees were offered a chance to share memories of Murray.

Family and friends remember Grayson Murray with honorary tee at UNC Health Championship in Raleigh (Sunday, June 2, 2024)

Instead of flowers, the family prefers a memorial contribution to PGA TOUR Charities, Inc. and mailed to P.O. Box 1065, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32004. In the memo field note "In Memory of Grayson Murray." If you prefer to make your contribution electronically click here.

The family says the donations will be used to promote addiction awareness and enhance mental health services and research.

RELATED | Grayson Murray's death felt throughout the Raleigh golf community

Earlier this year, Murray won the Sony Open in a playoff against former PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley and South Korea's An Byeong-hun, ending a six-and-a-half-year winless streak during which he admitted to struggling with mental health and physical issues.

Hailing from Raleigh, Murray was regarded as one of the world's best junior players, capturing three IMG Junior World titles in 2006, '07 and '08.

At age 16, he became the second youngest to make the cut on the PGA's developmental Korn Ferry Tour, and at age 19 he played in the 2013 US Open, according to the PGA. He went on to win the 2017 Barbasol Championship at just 23 years old.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll-free number 800-273-8255 TALK.