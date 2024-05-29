Grayson Murray's death felt throughout the Raleigh golf community: 'He was the guy'

When Carter Jenkins tees off on Thursday at the UNC Health Championship, he'll be thinking of his late friend, Grayson Murray.

When Carter Jenkins tees off on Thursday at the UNC Health Championship, he'll be thinking of his late friend, Grayson Murray.

When Carter Jenkins tees off on Thursday at the UNC Health Championship, he'll be thinking of his late friend, Grayson Murray.

When Carter Jenkins tees off on Thursday at the UNC Health Championship, he'll be thinking of his late friend, Grayson Murray.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Carter Jenkins tees off on Thursday at the UNC Health Championship, he'll be thinking of his late friend, Grayson Murray.

"I will hope that he's looking down on me and shining a little light on me and all the people he's touched," Jenkins said.

Murray, a professional golfer from Raleigh, died by suicide during the weekend. He was 30 years old.

"First thing that's gone through my head the last two days when I've woken up," Jenkins said,

Jenkins, a professional golfer on the Korn Ferry Tour, grew up alongside Murray. The two played many rounds at Wildwood Green Golf Club and attended Leesville Road High School.

"He loved the game," Jenkins said.

At 16, Murray became the second youngest player to make a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour. Jenkins says Murray's success as a teen set the standard.

"He was the bar for all kids about my age playing golf trying to make something of the game," Jenkins said.

Jenkins, a former UNC golfer, credits the Murray family for helping him find his footing in professional golf.

"When I first started trying to make it as a professional, my dad reached out to Mr. Murray," he said. "His father set up a junior golf tour for me and a bunch of my fellow players. Even some that are out here this week. They are a first-rate family."

Losing Murray has affected the hearts of the entire Raleigh golf community.

"He was the guy," Jenkins said.

The UNC Health Championship will celebrate the life of Murray throughout the tournament. There will be a Hurricanes-inspired ribbon since that was Murray's favorite sports team and green ribbons in honor of mental health awareness.

Round one begins at Raleigh Country Club on Thursday morning.