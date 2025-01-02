3 people injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were left injured after an early morning shooting in Durham.

Durham police said at 12:30 a.m. officers responded to reports of three people with gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

Police said two of the victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and one victim is in critical condition.

An investigation found that the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Guess Road.

Authorities said the victims were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

No other details have been released.

