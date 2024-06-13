Habitat for Humanity building blitz taking place in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Habitat for Humanity is going on a building blitz in southeast Raleigh, helping families on their path to home ownership.

Four homes are going up in a week -- from frame to finish.

Habitat is teaming up with eight for-profit home builders who are all volunteering their time and services.

These homes come as some families in Wake County struggle to find affordable housing.

ABC11 met one of the future homeowners who said buying a home was out of reach until she learned more about Habitat's building and buying model.

"Before Habitat for Humanity, I just thought that I wasn't going to be able to be in the housing market as a millennial and just the way the economy is and the way the housing market is," Mary Starke said. "But once I found Habitat and saw the structure of the program and their path to homeownership, I definitely wanted to be a home buyer."

The entire subdivision on Old Poole Place is dedicated to Habitat homes.

"Once you have stable housing, you have better education for kids, you have better health and you're just your life becomes much easier because you're not having to worry about where to live and if you can afford it," said Patricia Burch, CEO of Habitat Wake.

The community will include 114 homes.