Durham's Historic Hayti considered one of hottest communities in Durham: Urban heat island

Experts said the historic Hayti community is considered an urban heat island, which means temperatures there could be anywhere from four to seven degrees hotter than anywhere else in the city.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the sun beamed down along Fayetteville Street, Marcus took cover from the hot sun under a tree as he waited for the GoDurham.

"It's pretty hard to find shade when you have a beaming sun," he said. "Just trying to drink as much water as I can. I'm also drinking a couple of Gatorades.

Both he and Jessica Geska were busy finding ways to beat the heat.

"It's hot and brutal," said Geska. "I am in and out of my car all day. I have my air blasting and drinking tons of water. I've been in and out of stores as I need to. Just trying to keep my day going and working."

What is an urban heat island?

"If you think about a city, it's made up of more concrete surfaces, less vegetation, less tree coverage. That creates lot of heat," said UNC Chapel Hill postdoctoral research associate Sarah Berk.

She said Hayti is defined as an urban heat island because there aren't as many trees, there's a lot of concrete and it's right in the center of the city. She also said heat islands are typically located in marginalized communities.

"For example, here in Durham, there's been a lot of development and roads put into areas which are made up of nonwhite communities. That means certain people are exposed to the negative impacts of heat island a lot more than others," she said.

Berk is part of a group conducting research right now on heat islands. She said last summer, they started collecting data in the Bull City by placing 41 sensors across town. While urban heat islands could cause cardiovascular and respiratory issues, there are solutions, starting with implementing cool roofs that reflect sunlight.

"Preserving green spaces, implementing green spaces and planting trees could be really helpful," said Berk.

It's something that could give people like Marcus a break from the heat as he waits for his bus, hoping for gentle wind.

"Even with a cool breeze," he said.