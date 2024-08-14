At least 3 homes shot at in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that left three homes with bullet holes in them.

The shooting happened on Shadow Glen Drive just before 4 a.m.

One of the homes on Shadow Glen Drive bore the brunt of the damage from the overnight shooting, with dozens of bullet holes in the siding of the home and the rear glass door shattered. ABC11 crews counted at least 90 evidence markers on the scene as RPD, forensics teams, and CCBI investigated and gathered evidence for hours.

Despite the neighborhood's prior trauma in 2022, residents say they're not scared - they're angry and frustrated as to why someone would choose to do this.

"It makes me angry. And that was my feeling. It's like, how dare you come and intrude upon our little piece of paradise here? This is a nice neighborhood," said Sherry Rogers, a next-door neighbor to the badly damaged home.

Rogers, who's lived on the street for 30 years, said she believes the gunfire came from the golf course on the backside of the homes impacted, and that she was jolted awake in the middle of the night by a steady stream of gunshots that she says lasted up to a minute.

"The rapid succession and the metallic sound to it, the rhythmic sound to it. Um, I mean, eventually I did figure out and realized that is what it was, but that was not my initial thought," she said.

Roger's home was not hit by the shots, but she still has a message to those responsible.

"We're strong, we're tough. Some people are scared and we're all kind of gutted. But I'm not going anywhere," she said.

RPD says they're still working to determine a motive for the shooting, and they have not made any arrests. It's unclear if they are looking for one or multiple suspects involved.

No one was hurt.

