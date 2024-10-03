Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina working hard to help Helene victims in western NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is activating its disaster response to help the communities in western North Carolina that were impacted by Helene.

The flood waters at the height of Helene were up to the roof of MANNA FoodBank, the food bank that serves Asheville and its surrounding areas. Now the waters have receded, but everything inside, including the food meant to help those in need is destroyed.

"So it's really a dire situation out in the western part of the state. Our food assistance infrastructure had been completely destroyed, and so now we're really working overtime to catch up," Jason Kanawati Stephany with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina said.

Kanawati Stephany said the group is taking several steps to support sister food banks in western North Carolina.

"There will be emergency kits that will be going out with food that is ready to eat. We've got meals that we're preparing at our locations that, again, are ready to go. For folks who have lost power and fuel, getting water shipments ready to go, there's a truck full of water that's ready to land later this week," he said.

Volunteers at the food bank in Raleigh packed food kits that will go out the door this week. While monetary donations are needed most, if you want to donate food, make sure it's donations that do not require any preparation.

"A lot of folks have been cut off from fuel, from power and so we want to make sure it's as easy as possible for folks to get nutritious meals to their homes," Kanawati Stephany said.

While the goal is to get as much relief to the western part of the state, the need continues to grow in the Triangle so any donation you can make big or small will be used.

"This is the worst food insecurity rates that we've seen since the great recession, so we're talking almost 20 years. Communities were already particularly hard hit. Demand was up as much as 60% for emergency food assistance and so these storms, whether it's Helene, Debby, other tropical storms that have impacted the area, are only going to worsen that crisis now is the time to get involved," Kanawati Stephany said.

When it comes to getting involved, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC needs volunteers, so that is another option. You can find more information on how to help here.