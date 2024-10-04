Duke Athletics teams up with Two Men and A Truck to aid Hurricane Helene victims

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Duke community and others can 'stuff a truck' and help those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Duke Athletics is teaming up with Two Men and A Truck during the Countdown to Craziness event on Friday. Volunteers are gathering supplies that will be sent to flood victims.

It's the annual kickoff to the upcoming basketball season. The fun starts with a Fan Fest at 3 p.m. in Card Gym Lot and Krzyzewskiville, adjacent to Cameron Indoor Stadium. It is free and open to the public.

Two Men and a Truck will be located in Tribull Plaza to collect items directly in their truck.

The Red Cross is not the only organization working to help Helene victims in western North Carolina.

Due to the storm, the western part of the state is in ruins from destroyed homes, flooding, mudslides and collapsed roads. This makes it a challenge to deliver water, food and supplies to people.

Supplies needed include non-perishable food, bottled water, contractor-size trash bags, blankets, first aid supplies, feminine hygiene products, diapers and baby clothes, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, shovels, brooms, gloves, coolers, flashlights, batteries and fans.

According to their website, for every five items donated, fans can purchase tickets to specific sports events, with options including football and basketball games.

Through October 11, donations will also be accepted at the Duke Athletics Ticket Office in Scott Family Athletics Performance Center from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is located at 110 Whitford Drive.

Help people affected by Hurricane Helene. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. Donate now at redcross.org/abc.

