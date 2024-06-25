New video shows kidnapping of Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 2 others by Hamas on October 7

CHICAGO -- New chilling video shoes the moment three hostages were taken by Hamas from Israel in the October 7 attack, including American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

NOTE: Some images in this video are disturbing.

In the newly release video, you can see Goldberg-Polin of Chicago on in the back of a pickup truck. One of the gunmen is heard saying he wants a selfie with him.

Goldberg-Polin, then 23, was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival during Hamas' attack on Israel, during which more than 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage into Gaza.

Josh Einiger has more on the chilling video.

Hersh's parents released the video and spoke to ABC News about why they want the world to see it. His parents also released video of their son released by Hamas in April, showing him in captivity with part of his left arm missing.

A firsthand account from a young woman who was in a bunker with him when Hamas attacked, said he had helped to throw grenades out of the bomb shelter before his arm was blown off from the elbow down.

A group that represents hostages' families released the video, saying they hope it will help lead to a cease-fire deal to free those being held captive.