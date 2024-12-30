Police investigating after 2 teens found shot dead in Hillsborough, witnesses say

There is a large police presence on Cardinal Drive Monday morning.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillsborough Police Department is investigating after finding two people shot dead Monday morning, according to witnesses.

There is a large police presence on Cardinal Drive across from a Holiday Inn Express. Several evidence markers as well as yellow tape surround a Dodge Charger.

A family, who lives nearby, confirmed with ABC11 that the two found were a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard gunshots Sunday night. During a walk the next morning, they found the girl's body next to the car with the boy inside.

ABC11 is waiting to hear back from the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.