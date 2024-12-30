Holiday travel: what to expect after storms cause nationwide delays, tips for road and air travel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Strong storms caused a stir this weekend for travel, leading to significant flight delays nationwide.
At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, there were 135 delays and cancelations on Sunday.
From December 21 to January 1, AAA estimated that 3.5 million North Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more either by car, plane, or another mode of transportation. That's 117,000 more compared to last year.
Debbie Haas, the vice president of travel for AAA -- The Auto Club Group said they suggest travel insurance, which assists in the event winter weather or something unexpected interferes with your plans.
Here's what to expect before hitting the road or heading to the airport:
Road travel is expected to set a new record in the Tar Heel state. Over 3.2 million North Carolinians will take a road trip of 50 miles or more, AAA said. That's 92,000 more roadtrippers than last year.
According to AAA, 91% of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations, making it the most popular way to travel.
"Many travelers, particularly families with young children, prefer the flexibility and lower cost that road trips provide," Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. "Gas demand in December goes down as the weather gets colder, more people work remotely, and holiday shoppers purchase their gifts online versus in person."
Monday, Dec. 30
Best: Before 2 p.m.
Worst: 5 p.m - 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Minimal traffic impact is expected.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Minimal traffic impact is expected.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Best: Before 3 p.m.
Worst: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Nearly 7.9 million Americans are estimated to take at least one domestic flight this holiday season, AAA said. This number passed the previous record of 7.5 million air travelers last year.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it expects to screen nearly 40 million people this holiday season. Friday and December 30 will be some of the busiest days.
Flights are shown to be 4% more expensive compared to last year, according to AAA booking flight data. The average domestic ticket is $830, while international flights are 13% more expensive, averaging $1630 per ticket.