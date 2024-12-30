Holiday travel: what to expect after storms cause nationwide delays, tips for road and air travel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Strong storms caused a stir this weekend for travel, leading to significant flight delays nationwide.

At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, there were 135 delays and cancelations on Sunday.

From December 21 to January 1, AAA estimated that 3.5 million North Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more either by car, plane, or another mode of transportation. That's 117,000 more compared to last year.

Debbie Haas, the vice president of travel for AAA -- The Auto Club Group said they suggest travel insurance, which assists in the event winter weather or something unexpected interferes with your plans.

Here's what to expect before hitting the road or heading to the airport:

Road Travel

Road travel is expected to set a new record in the Tar Heel state. Over 3.2 million North Carolinians will take a road trip of 50 miles or more, AAA said. That's 92,000 more roadtrippers than last year.

According to AAA, 91% of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations, making it the most popular way to travel.

"Many travelers, particularly families with young children, prefer the flexibility and lower cost that road trips provide," Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. "Gas demand in December goes down as the weather gets colder, more people work remotely, and holiday shoppers purchase their gifts online versus in person."

Best/worst times to hit the road

Monday, Dec. 30

Best: Before 2 p.m.

Worst: 5 p.m - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Minimal traffic impact is expected.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Minimal traffic impact is expected.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Best: Before 3 p.m.

Worst: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Safety Tips

Follow posted speed limits: According to AAA, speeding may feel faster but it often leads to tragedy and crashes.

Drive only when you are alert: According to AAA, driving on four or five hours of sleep is as dangerous as driving with a 0.08 BAC. Risks double with less than four hours of sleep. You should also avoid overnight drives and avoid heavy meals, drowsy medications and alcohol.

Slow down and move over: A roadside worker is killed every week nationwide, AAA said. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have Move Over laws in place.

Air Travel

Nearly 7.9 million Americans are estimated to take at least one domestic flight this holiday season, AAA said. This number passed the previous record of 7.5 million air travelers last year.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it expects to screen nearly 40 million people this holiday season. Friday and December 30 will be some of the busiest days.

Flights are shown to be 4% more expensive compared to last year, according to AAA booking flight data. The average domestic ticket is $830, while international flights are 13% more expensive, averaging $1630 per ticket.

Holiday Travel Tips

Allow extra driving time: Roads can be particularly busy during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Book parking online: Travelers can book parking here for guaranteed entry into the lot of their choice. Reservations can be made at least 24 hours in advance. If you don't book a spot ahead of time, check the homepage to see which parking decks and lots have availability.

Get to the airport early: RDU recommends travelers arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international flights. This will allow plenty of time to park, check in and go through security. Airlines begin boarding around 30 to 40 minutes before departure.

Prepare for security: You can review what is allowed at the TSA checkpoint here.

Use the cell lot: If you are picking up someone from the airport, you can use RDU's free cell lot at 1000 Trade Drive and wait for them to know their plane has landed. Allow 30 minutes for them to get off the plane and pick up their bags before meeting you at the curb. You can also pick up passengers at the arrivals or departures curb.