Severe storms possible across central NC; here's the Sunday timeline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe storms could roll through central North Carolina on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds are the main concern, but an isolated tornado is possible. Rain totals are 0.50 to 1.5" for most areas. Temperature highs will be in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Timeline

According to ABC11 Meteorologists, it will likely happen between 1 to 8 p.m.

Dry conditions will return Sunday night into Monday morning behind the front.

Because of the risk of severe weather, the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival in Cary will be closed on Sunday and will reopen on Monday.

Rain possible on New Year's

While some sun will return Monday with highs in the mid-60s, there's a chance of light showers on New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.

Temperature highs on Tuesday range from the low 60s to the low 70s, with lows in the mid-40s.

