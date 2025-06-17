Cumberland County leaders work to create more homeless shelter options: 'This is an urgent need'

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County is working to create more shelters for those living on the street. Officials are resuming efforts to build a new shelter in Fayetteville while working on reopening the Salvation Army's shelter on Alexander Street.

However, some close to the situation say the efforts have hit a few snags.

Tuesday, Cumberland County commissioners met with architecture firm LS3P to discuss plans to build a homeless shelter for the county. The now $17 million project was paused last year, and the county originally projected it would start construction at the beginning of 2025.

County officials say they expect to resume talks over the design of the shelter next month and explore options for providers that will run the facility.

The county is also in talks with the Salvation Army to reopen its Fayetteville shelter after it closed due to funding issues in April. Captain Jamie Goldfarb, a corps member for the Salvation Army who has been running the shelter for the past year alongside her husband, Major Aaron Goldfarb, says having to close the shelter was one of the most "heartbreaking" things she's ever had to do.

"I don't ever want to be in a place where I have to tell somebody who was already experiencing homelessness that we no longer have a place for you," Goldfarb said.

Even as talks with the county move forward, Goldfarb say she's concerned it could still take time for the facility to reopen. The two entities are still finalizing a contract.

"I would imagine it's still going to be at least 60 to 90 days because we still have to hire an entire staff. You can't just hire staff or ask people to put their lives on hold while you wait on an agreement."

Community Advocate Chilleko Hurst frequently works with Fayetteville's unhoused population. He says he's worried about the economy and how that could impact people. Hurst also says the county needs to take action and create more shelter options for the homeless fast.

"We are steadily going to have individuals returning to the street, not being able to purchase the needs that they need for their family, housing, food..." Hurst said.

"This is an urgent need."

