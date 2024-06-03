Hundreds attend Raleigh funeral for golfer Grayson Murray

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds gathered in Raleigh on Monday to honor the life of golfer Grayson Murray.

The Raleigh native and PGA Tour pro took his life on May 26.

Country music star Jake Owen sang and reflected on Murray's friendship and his faith.

"Grayson was one of the greater gifts that I was ever given in my life," Owen said.

It was a common theme as loved ones said their last goodbyes inside Providence Church in Raleigh.

"Grayson had eternity and Jesus on his mind," said Jaccob Slavin, a defenseman for the Carolina Hurricanes and a friend of Murray's. "May today be a celebration of Grayson's life."

The 30-year-old Murray was found dead in Florida late last month after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge citing illness.

His family later confirmed that he died by suicide.

Long-time golf coach Ted Kiegiel honored Murray's life, both heavy and happy moments.

He shared memories of Murray at The Masters and the magic of those moments. He also recalled Murray's last round of golf at Carolina Country Club in Raleigh.

"On the course, phenomenal talent, dialed-in work ethic, getting his body in shape, setting up schedules, it was off the golf course where Grayson was conflicted," Kiegiel said.

Murray struggled with mental health and sobriety. He had been vocal about his battles with alcohol addiction and depression.

"We all have great memories. We all have memories where we got to do so many great happy things together, but that confliction is what he struggled with," Kiegiel said.

Then last year, friends say there was a shift.

"The year 2023 will go down as one of Grayson's best years," his friend Austin Smith said. "He finally felt confident after losing weight, simplifying his life, kicking alcohol to the curb, hitting the weights finding himself being happy, loving life."

Smith and Murray had been friends since the second grade.

"I wonder if God put me on this Earth for part of my life and most of his for him to have a shoulder to lean on, to talk to," Smith added.

Murray was regarded as one of the world's best junior golfers and was a two-time winner on the PGA Tour,

He was remembered Monday as a guy who loved golf fiercely, was an avid Carolina Hurricanes fan, and was a great son and brother.

"This speaks volumes about the kindness and generosity and just how good a person this kid was," said Jeff Manus, a family friend. "Yeah, he was a talented athlete, but he was much more than that -- a true kind and loving young man."

If you are or know someone who is experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.