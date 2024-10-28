President Joe Biden will thank National Guard for Helene recovery efforts in west North Carolina

It's been one month since the remnants of Hurricane Helene cut a deadly path through Western North Carolina.

One month after Helene, hard work continues in WNC It's been one month since the remnants of Hurricane Helene cut a deadly path through Western North Carolina.

One month after Helene, hard work continues in WNC It's been one month since the remnants of Hurricane Helene cut a deadly path through Western North Carolina.

One month after Helene, hard work continues in WNC It's been one month since the remnants of Hurricane Helene cut a deadly path through Western North Carolina.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Joe Biden is expected Monday to recognize and thank the National Guard for helping with recovery in North Carolina.

More than 1,100 active duty soldiers and airmen were deployed, utilizing nearly 400 vehicles, including 26 aircraft, to assist with recovery efforts in the western part of the state. Soldiers were on the ground, working to rescue people and clear roads. They report rescuing over 500 individuals and 150 pets.

These efforts are far from over, but the mission is shifting.

"We would call this a transition to recovery," Brigadier Gen. Wes Morrison with NC National Guard said. "We're in a lot of warehouses that the counties have set up to manage both donations in the original commodities and supplies that came in of food and water. We're running that side-by-side with volunteers."

North Carolina state lawmakers signed off on a measure Thursday to provide $604 million more toward Hurricane Helene recovery and relief.

Biden will make remarks around 3 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be updated as we learn more details. The featured video is from a previous report.

MORE HELENE STORIES