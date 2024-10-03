Survivors of domestic violence top of mind amid Helene relief efforts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After Hurricane Helene left behind a trail of destruction in the western part of North Carolina, one organization got busy making sure women and children caught in the storm had the resources they need.

The push coincided with an important month of awareness for domestic violence groups like The No Woman, No Girl Initiative.

"This month is Domestic Violence Awareness Month," Shirnetta Harrell said. "What better time to make sure that survivors of DV have access to what they need."

Harrell, who's the founder and executive director of the No Woman, No Girl Initiative, said volunteers have been working tirelessly to sort out the hygiene products that have been donated to make "hygiene kits."

"We want to make sure that if a woman has lost everything ... we want to make sure that she has what she needs to wash her hair, to take a bath, to brush her teeth and if she is menstruating, to have those period products that she needs," Harrell said.

It can be a vulnerable and difficult time of someone's life, according to Harrell.

"I'm sure that they are probably feeling isolated," Harrell said. "They probably are already vulnerable because of the trauma and just the events of what is happening to them with the hurricane."

Harrell encouraged those who are experiencing domestic violence to share with people who are on the ground in the western counties wanting to help.

"Sharing about domestic violence is not easy for anyone," Harrell said. "My encouragement is always to have hope. We want to make sure that survivors of domestic violence know that people are ready to help. People are ready to listen."

