Hurricane Helene: State lawmakers set to tackle how relief money can best serve western NC

Relief money will soon be doled out for Hurricane Helene victims in western North Carolina. Exactly what that will look like is up for debate.

Relief money will soon be doled out for Hurricane Helene victims in western North Carolina. Exactly what that will look like is up for debate.

Relief money will soon be doled out for Hurricane Helene victims in western North Carolina. Exactly what that will look like is up for debate.

Relief money will soon be doled out for Hurricane Helene victims in western North Carolina. Exactly what that will look like is up for debate.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The devastation caused by Hurricane Helene is something that hurt North Carolina deeply, and the support for the people hit hardest in the storm is something that has united state lawmakers regardless of geography and politics.

But exactly what that relief looks like -- the cost, and how it will be implemented -- is something lawmakers in Raleigh are hoping to drill down on next week.

It's estimated that there is $53 billion in damage across the state, a sign of the long road ahead.

Now as lawmakers figure out what state aid will look like, the storm's victims are paying close attention to not just what the relief will look like for their homes but also for public infrastructure, roads and the economy.

"Employees need to get back to work. Businesses that are crucial to the tourism industry getting back, what is that going to look like," Michele Woodhouse asked.

Woodhouse is a Republican district chair in Hendersonville. She also wants to see lawmakers focus on what she says is becoming a crisis for public health.

"We have a Flint, Michigan, 2.0 water crisis going on right now in Buncombe County. We have children who can't wash their hands in schools because the water coming out of the faucets is so toxic. People can't shower in their own homes," she said. "They're being given direction from the county not to eat food off plates or dishes that may have a little water residue. So this is a national health crisis going on right here in Buncombe County that continues to be overlooked."

SEE ALSO | Helene victim scammed out of $40,000 while working desperately to find his still-missing wife

Misfortune after misfortune continues to plague Rod Ashby. Now add an unscrupulous scammer to the mix.

Governor Roy Cooper has proposed $3.9 billion in state money to go toward damaged homes, economic relief and agriculture.

Some Democrats on the committee tasked with figuring out hurricane relief said as they figure out the numbers, western North Carolina relief should take priority over some GOP priorities like more private school vouchers or tax cuts.

"We clearly can't put up as much as the federal government, but we're still going to have to stick with it and help them recover over the next 10, 15 years. And that means for some of the programs like vouchers, if that needs to go to the side to help the people of western North Carolina," Democratic State Rep. Zack Hawkins from Durham said.

"If we need to if we need to step up and ensure that eviction and foreclosure moratoriums are in place. We absolutely need to do that," Hawkins continued.

The joint committee on hurricane relief is set to meet Monday in Raleigh 1 p.m.