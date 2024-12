Iconic painting 'The Sugar Shack' on display in Charlotte museum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A famous painting celebrating black culture featured during the closing credits of "Good Times" is making its North Carolina museum debut.

Durham native Ernie Barnes' masterpiece "The Sugar Shack" is now on display at the Mint Museum Uptown in Charlotte.

The iconic painting depicts a lively night at a black music hall in mid-century segregated North Carolina.

It is on loan now through June 30, 2025.