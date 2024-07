Missing Durham man has not been seen in 1 week

DURHAM, N.C. -- A 41-year-old man from Durham has been missing for a week and police want help figuring out why.

Ira Henderson was last seen July 23 on Hillsborough Road near Lasalle Street.

His family has filed a missing persons report and is desperate to find him.

Investigators said he may be on a black and red Suzuki GSXR motorcycle with NC Tag 3M3244.

Anyone with information about Henderson is asked to call Durham Police Department.