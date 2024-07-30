Northbound lane of NC 55 in Durham closed after deadly crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead.

Officers responded about 1 p.m. on Tuesday to a cardiac arrest call near NC Highway 55 and Courtney Creek Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a motorcycle off the roadway to the right of northbound NC55 and a man who was dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified, DPD said. The crash remains under investigation.

The northbound lanes of NC Highway 55 remain closed between Courtney Creek Boulevard and East Cornwallis Road on Tuesday afternoon as officers investigate.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to call Investigator H. Henry at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29449.