Man accused of killing Allisha Watts scheduled back in court Monday

TROY, N.C. (WTVD) -- James Dunmore, the man accused of killing his girlfriend, Allisha Watts of Moore County, is scheduled back in court Monday.

An update on the case is expected during the 10 a.m. hearing.

Dunmore's defense argued there was no substantial evidence, and the case against him was dwindling. However, back in September, a judge denied a motion to dismiss the case.

Watts was last seen with him over a month before her body was found August 24, 2023, at a cemetery near the Richmond and Montgomery County lines.

