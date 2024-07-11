Familiar face in North Carolina political scene joins race for Raleigh mayor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wednesday afternoon, former Raleigh councilwoman and former NC Treasurer Janet Cowell officially filed papers to put her name in the running to become the city's next mayor.

"It is done. The ink is dry," said Cowell after her name was officially entered. "It feels good," she said.

Cowell visited the Wake County Board of Elections to formally file her candidacy.

Cowell joins current city councilman Corey Branch, mortgage broker Paul Fitts, community advocate Eugene Myrick, and pre-law student James Shaughnessy.

Among the group, Branch's name may likely be more well-known. However, Cowell's public service accounts for something.

"I'd say maybe 20% of people know me from the past having been in office for 15 years," added Cowell. "But...there's 80% of the people have no idea. And I'm going to have to get to know them."

When asked, several Raleigh voters weren't aware of who is running for mayor.

"For mayor, I actually have no idea," said one man.

Another man guessed current mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

"Oh, no! She pulled out, didn't she," he asked.

Meanwhile, downtown resident Rabekah Henderson is interested in a vibrant downtown and wants to see the city tackle the affordable housing crisis, among other issues. When asked, Henderson is ambitious about, "Raleigh moving forward versus trying to stay stuck in kind of a past that doesn't really work for everyone."

Henderson was acquainted with Cowell as well as Councilman Branch.

"I think it's been very cordial so far. And there's just a lot of conversation and friendliness," said Cowell. "So I hope it'll be a constructive, engaged race and that we can all get things done for Raleigh."

Meanwhile, Councilman Branch said he feels great about his chances against Cowell and the others.

"Seeing what Raleigh has come from by being so strongly rooted here, I want people to see those hopes and opportunities," Branch said. "But at the same time, I think Muhammad Ali said it best, 'Protect yourself at all times.'"

Cowell is hopeful her message will reach voters in a meaningful way.

"I love city issues. I mean, they're very tangible. They're meaningful. They have huge impact on everybody's life. And I feel like I've got the skill set to be able to do this job," said Cowell. "I've been working a lot with the city over the last three and a half years, building (Dix Park). And so I really understand and know the city."