New video shows Javion Magee purchasing rope used in his death at Henderson Walmart

The sheriff's office released a video Monday showing the 21-year-old truck driver purchasing the rope used in his death.

The sheriff's office released a video Monday showing the 21-year-old truck driver purchasing the rope used in his death.

The sheriff's office released a video Monday showing the 21-year-old truck driver purchasing the rope used in his death.

The sheriff's office released a video Monday showing the 21-year-old truck driver purchasing the rope used in his death.

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some new developments in a high-profile death investigation in Vance County.

Last week, Eyewitness News reported the death of a young truck driver, Javion Magee. He was found dead last Wednesday in a wooded area with his back up against a tree and a rope around his neck.

Vance County Sheriff Curtis R. Brame said there were no signs of foul play in Magee's death and that it was not a lynching.

However, the family of the 21-year-old called for transparency and were not convinced.

Javion Magee, 21, was found dead against a tree with a rope around his neck in Henderson, NC on Wednesday after making a delivery at the Walmart Distribution Center. The sheriff says it's 'not a lynching.'

The Vance County Sheriff's Office released a video Monday, showing the moments Magee bought the rope the sheriff says was used in his death.

In the video, it shows him purchasing the Ozark Trail utility rope from the self-checkout lane at a Walmart in Henderson. You then see him walking out of the store with the rope in hand and at one point, he even tosses it in the air.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but Sheriff Brame said there is no evidence Magee was the victim of a crime.

The video release comes after a spokesperson for the family released a statement Saturday, saying: "The family (spoke) to the medical examiner (on Friday) in regard to the preliminary results... Based on the information provided, the family still suspects foul play due to there (being) nothing under his fingernails or hands.... He did have a broken neck with blood around the neck which came from the hanging.... They also feel that this entire investigation is in no way transparent."