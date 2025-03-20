Teacher at a Jordan High in Durham charged with sexual exploitation of minor, bond set at $1M

The science teacher is on investigatory leave effective on Thursday, according to Durham Public Schools.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham County judge set A $1 million bond for a Jordan High School teacher charged with ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Miguel Tirado, 30, was arrested on Wednesday and placed on investigatory leave effective on Thursday, according to Durham Public Schools.

A spokesperson for the school district confirmed Tirado was hired as a science teacher in 2024.

The following statement was sent out by the principal of Jordan High School:

"Good afternoon, Jordan Family,

This is Susan Taylor, principal of Jordan High School, calling to share news about the off-campus arrest of one of our teachers this morning. While I am not at liberty to share details about the arrest, please know that this is an active investigation being conducted by our law enforcement partners. To ensure that teaching and learning continue without disruption, we are working quickly to find and appoint a substitute teacher.

Thank you for your attention and support."

Durham Public Schools said the Durham Police Department is investigating the allegations.

