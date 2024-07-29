Driver involved in crash killing Garner family expected in court for the first time

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver involved in a Garner crash that killed an entire family is expected to face a judge on Monday. This is the first time since being released from the hospital.

An arraignment was scheduled for 25-year-old Jordan Porter earlier this month, but his attorney waived his appearance.

Garner Police Department said in May, he was driving while impaired to work when he hit the Cambell family's car on US 70 Hwy near New Rand Road. Tyler, Susan and their 8-year-old Miles all died from their injuries.

Search warrants reveal that Porter's wife told investigators he had drank 2-3 beers while at a bowling alley in Clayton and had smoked marijuana before leaving for work.

WATCH | Driver arrested, charged month after fatal crash that killed Garner family

Porter has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

He was hospitalized for a month because of his injuries from the crash.

At the end of June, he was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder, besides three counts of felony death by vehicle, speeding, failure to stop at a red light, expired registration, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, reckless driving, and more. These charges are in addition to driving while impaired.

Garner Police Chief Lorie Smith released a statement following his arrest:

"The Garner Police Department is deeply saddened by the tragic events that took place on Monday, May 27, 2024, resulting in the loss of Tyler and Susan Campbell and their son, Miles. Responding to accidents with loss of life is always challenging for first responders, and this case has been incredibly heartbreaking due to the entire family, including a young child, being involved. We are grateful for the overwhelming support from our public safety partners and the Garner community as we continue our investigation. Please keep the Campbell family, our first responders, and the Garner community in your thoughts and prayers."

Porter will appear in court at 10 a.m.

WATCH | Killed Garner family left lasting impact on friends and neighbors: 'Everybody loved them'

A neighbor and close friend of the Garner family killed in a car crash is clinging to memories of them that she will forever cherish.

History of traffic violations



Court records obtained by ABC11 showed Porter has a lengthy history of traffic violations.

Porter was charged and pleaded guilty to consuming alcohol under 21 and failure to maintain lane control on New Year's Day 2018. In June 2015, he was found responsible for running a red light as police allege he did Monday.

Court records also showed that he just received a speeding ticket for driving 21 mph above the speed limit last month. That case is still working its way through the system.